Left Menu

UP khap panchayat bans jeans for women, shorts for men

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 10-03-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 16:13 IST
UP khap panchayat bans jeans for women, shorts for men
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A khap panchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district has barred women from wearing jeans and men from wearing shorts, saying they are part of western culture and that people should wear traditional Indian clothes.

The Rajput community panchayat also warned that those found violating the diktat will be punished and face boycott.

The panchayat was convened on March 2 in Pipalshah village under Charthawal police station.

Announcing the panchayat's decision, community leader and Kisan Sangh chief Thakur Puran Singh said it was decided to bar women from wearing jeans and men from wearing shorts.

He said these clothes are part of the western culture.

''We should wear our traditional clothes such as sarees, 'ghagra' and 'salwar-kameez','' he said.

Those found violating the order will be punished and boycotted from the community, Singh said.

The khap panchayat also protested the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to grant reservation to Scheduled Castes (SC) and backward classes in the upcoming panchayat polls.

Singh said the panchayat expressed concern over the decision and condemned it.

The state government issued its reservation policy for panchayat polls last month. According to the policy, seats will be reserved for SCs, backward classes and women in the elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

At least 2 Afghan Army soldiers wounded in Jalalabad blast

At least two Afghan National Army ANA soldiers were wounded in a blast in the eastern province of Nangarhar on Wednesday morning, TOLO News reported citing sources. According to the sources, the incident took place around 9 am local time in...

IndiGo, SpiceJet & GoAir had on-time performance of 93.7 pc, 76.9 pc and 72.8 pc in Jan: Puri

IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir had on-time performance OTP of 93.7 per cent, 76.9 per cent and 72.8 per cent, respectively, in January this year, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.IndiGos OTP was highest among the thr...

Hitesh Sharma signs two-year extension with Hyderabad FC

Young midfielder Hitesh Sharma has signed a two-year contract extension with Indian Super League ISL side Hyderabad FC, the club said on Wednesday.I am really proud and happy to have signed this contract with Hyderabad FC, said Hitesh. I be...

Nornickel pays Russia $2 billion over Arctic fuel leak

Russian miner Norilsk Nickel said on Wednesday that it had paid 2 billion to Russia for the environmental damage caused by a huge fuel spill last year in the countrys worst Arctic environmental disaster.The size of the penalty, unprecedente...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021