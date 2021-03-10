Left Menu

EU's Sefcovic to brief U.S. lawmakers on Northern Ireland's Brexit puzzle

Biden, while campaigning in the presidential election last year, bluntly warned Britain that it must honour Northern Ireland's 1998 peace agreement as it withdrew from the EU or there would be no separate U.S. trade deal. The Irish-American caucus wrote to Prime Minister Boris Johnson with a similar warning in 2019.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 10-03-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 16:37 IST
EU's Sefcovic to brief U.S. lawmakers on Northern Ireland's Brexit puzzle

EU Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic and Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney will brief the U.S. Congress' influential Irish-American caucus on Wednesday on difficulties implementing Northern Irish Brexit arrangements. The fate of Northern Ireland, closely watched by U.S. President Joe Biden, has been the most bitterly contested Brexit issue. London ultimately agreed to leave the British-run region aligned with the EU's single market for goods when it left the bloc's orbit last year, necessitating checks on some items arriving there from elsewhere in the United Kingdom.

Britain's unilateral extension of grace periods on checks of some goods to Northern Ireland last week has led to a promise of legal action from the EU and accusations from Ireland that its neighbour is not acting like a "respectable country". The Friends of Ireland caucus, a bipartisan group on Capitol Hill that weighed into the Brexit debate on Ireland's behalf before the Northern Irish protocol was agreed in 2019, requested the briefing from both Sefcovic and Coveney, the European Commission said.

Coveney has sought the support of U.S. lawmakers throughout the Brexit process and Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin is due to speak to Biden next week, in lieu of the usual St Patrick's Day bilateral meeting in the White House. Biden, while campaigning in the presidential election last year, bluntly warned Britain that it must honour Northern Ireland's 1998 peace agreement as it withdrew from the EU or there would be no separate U.S. trade deal.

The Irish-American caucus wrote to Prime Minister Boris Johnson with a similar warning in 2019. The group is chaired by Democrat Richard Neal, who is also the chairman of the powerful Congressional committee overseeing trade. The 1998 Good Friday Agreement largely ended three decades of violence between mostly Catholic nationalists fighting for a united Ireland and mostly Protestant unionists, or loyalists, who want Northern Ireland to stay part of the United Kingdom.

Northern Irish loyalist paramilitary groups have told Johnson they are temporarily withdrawing support for the 1998 agreement due to concerns over the Brexit deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

"Lukashenko. Goldmine": film alleging Belarusian leader has gilded life gets 3 million views online

A film accusing Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of spending hundreds of millions of dollars on gilded residences, planes and Rolls-Royce and Maybach cars has gained more than 3 million YouTube views since its release on Monday. Th...

Govt revises downwards 2020-21 sugar output estimate to 30.2 mt

The countrys sugar production is expected to be 30.2 million tonnes in the ongoing 2020-21 marketing year, about 800,000 tonnes lower than the initial estimate, a senior government official said on Wednesday.However, the sugar production is...

Sterling slips versus dollar; EU and UK fall out over vaccine comments

The pound was little changed on Wednesday, slipping below 1.39 and edging up slightly against the euro, as currency markets calmed ahead of inflation data from the United States.The dollar recovered some of its losses from the previous sess...

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

General Electric is combing its aircraft leasing business with Irelands AerCap Holdings in a deal valued at more than USD 30 billion, a big step in what has become a six year endeavor to reshape the one-time global conglomerate. The agreeme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021