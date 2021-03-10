Saudi judges confirm rights activist al-Hathloul's sentence at appeals hearing - family on Twitter

A Riyadh court has confirmed rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul's sentence during an appeals hearing, her sister said on Wednesday.

"The judges confirmed the first sentencing of @loujainHathloul," Lina al-Hathloul tweeted.

Advertisement

The women's rights activist, who was released last month after three years in prison, earlier on Wednesday said she hoped the court would amend her sentence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)