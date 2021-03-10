Customs seizes Rs 62 lakh worth of gold from air passenger

Customs seizes Rs 62 lakh worth of gold from air passengerPTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-03-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 16:46 IST
Chennai, Mar 10 (PTI): Gold worth Rs 62 lakh has been seized from an air passenger who arrived from Dubai and he has been arrested, the Customs said here on Wednesday.
The 49-year-old resident from the city had concealed four plastic pouches of gold in paste form in his socks and two pouches in the knee cap support worn by him, a Customs press release said.
''Totally, six plastic pouches of gold paste weighing 1.52 kg were recovered. On extraction, 1.35 kg of 24 K purity gold valued at Rs 62.35 lakh was recovered and seized under the Customs Act,'' the release said.
The passenger was arrested, it said, adding further investigation was on.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- lakh
- Customs
- Dubai
- Customs Act
ALSO READ
BMW Motorrad drives in new R 18 Classic into Indian market priced at Rs 24 lakh
Republic Day violence accused Lakha Sidhana attends public meeting in Bathinda
NGT directs NTPC to pay Rs 58 lakh for damaging environment in Uttarakhand
Bajaj launches new Pulsar 180 priced at Rs 1.08 lakh
India's COVID-19 active caseload falls below 1.5 lakh; no fresh deaths in 21 states, UTs