Customs seizes Rs 62 lakh worth of gold from air passenger

Chennai, Mar 10 (PTI): Gold worth Rs 62 lakh has been seized from an air passenger who arrived from Dubai and he has been arrested, the Customs said here on Wednesday.

The 49-year-old resident from the city had concealed four plastic pouches of gold in paste form in his socks and two pouches in the knee cap support worn by him, a Customs press release said.

''Totally, six plastic pouches of gold paste weighing 1.52 kg were recovered. On extraction, 1.35 kg of 24 K purity gold valued at Rs 62.35 lakh was recovered and seized under the Customs Act,'' the release said.

The passenger was arrested, it said, adding further investigation was on.

