Left Menu

477 rough diamonds worth Rs 26 lakh seized in C'garh, two held

PTI | Mahasamund | Updated: 10-03-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 17:02 IST
477 rough diamonds worth Rs 26 lakh seized in C'garh, two held

Two Odisha-based men have been arrested in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district for allegedly smuggling rough diamonds worth over Rs 26 lakh, police said on Wednesday.

As many as 477 pieces of rough diamonds were seized from the two accused, identified as Fakir Meher (46) and Dibyaranjan Behra (30), natives of Balangir and Nuapada districts respectively, they said.

Police had received information about the illegal trade of smuggled diamonds in some towns of Mahasamund district adjoining Odisha, following which all police stations were asked to take necessary action, district Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur said.

''A police team, also comprising personnel from the cyber cell, swung into action on Tuesday after getting inputs that two men were heading towards Bagbahra on a motorcycle from Odisha with a huge quantity of rough diamonds,'' he said.

The team intercepted the duo on the inter-state border and recovered 477 pieces of roughdiamonds of different sizes worth around Rs 26.50 lakh from their possession, Thakur said, adding that their motorcycle was also seized.

The accused revealed that they had illegally brought the diamonds from Behradih-Payalikhand, a diamond-richbelt in neighbouring Gariaband district, and were trying to sell them in Mahasamund, the official said.

They were also allegedly involved in smuggling of diamonds in the past, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vital points on the line for out-of-form Chennai City in clash against resurgent Indian Arrows

Chennai City FC will look to snap their five-game winless streak and propel themselves away from the relegation spot when they clash against a resurgent Indian Arrows in an I-League match here on Thursday.A recent slump in form has put Chen...

Hope first Quad summit is conducive to regional peace, 'not the opposite': China

As the US, India, Australia and Japan are set to hold their first Leaders Summit of Quad on Friday, a wary China on Wednesday hoped that the four countries will do things that are conducive to regional peace and stability instead of the opp...

"Lukashenko. Goldmine": film alleging Belarusian leader has gilded life gets 3 million views online

A film accusing Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of spending hundreds of millions of dollars on gilded residences, planes and Rolls-Royce and Maybach cars has gained more than 3 million YouTube views since its release on Monday. Th...

Govt revises downwards 2020-21 sugar output estimate to 30.2 mt

The countrys sugar production is expected to be 30.2 million tonnes in the ongoing 2020-21 marketing year, about 800,000 tonnes lower than the initial estimate, a senior government official said on Wednesday.However, the sugar production is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021