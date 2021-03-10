477 rough diamonds worth Rs 26 lakh seized in C'garh, two held

Two Odisha-based men have been arrested in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district for allegedly smuggling rough diamonds worth over Rs 26 lakh, police said on Wednesday.

As many as 477 pieces of rough diamonds were seized from the two accused, identified as Fakir Meher (46) and Dibyaranjan Behra (30), natives of Balangir and Nuapada districts respectively, they said.

Police had received information about the illegal trade of smuggled diamonds in some towns of Mahasamund district adjoining Odisha, following which all police stations were asked to take necessary action, district Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur said.

''A police team, also comprising personnel from the cyber cell, swung into action on Tuesday after getting inputs that two men were heading towards Bagbahra on a motorcycle from Odisha with a huge quantity of rough diamonds,'' he said.

The team intercepted the duo on the inter-state border and recovered 477 pieces of roughdiamonds of different sizes worth around Rs 26.50 lakh from their possession, Thakur said, adding that their motorcycle was also seized.

The accused revealed that they had illegally brought the diamonds from Behradih-Payalikhand, a diamond-richbelt in neighbouring Gariaband district, and were trying to sell them in Mahasamund, the official said.

They were also allegedly involved in smuggling of diamonds in the past, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway, he said.

