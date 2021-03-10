10 police personnel for Lalu's duty at RIMS asked to return hospital's articles

Ranchi Police on Wednesday sought clarification from the ten police personnel who were deployed in the security of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for allegedly not returning the articles provided by the hospital to them during his treatment. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ranchi issued a letter and asked all the ten policemen to return quilts, mattress, and pillows at the earliest.

The quilts, mattresses and pillows, given to the policemen by a tent house when Lalu Yadav was shifted to Rames's Kelly bungalow in the premises of RIMS, are still not returned by the police personnel, the letter read in Hindi. Senior Superintendent of Police has sought clarification from 10 policemen posted under Lalu Yadav's security as the matter came to light after the RIMS authority approached the senior officials.

Lalu Yadav, a fodder scam convict, was undergoing treatment at Rames's Kelly bungalow, 10 policemen of Ranchi police were stationed for his protection. Later, he was shifted to Delhi from RIMS for treatment. Yadav, who has been in prison since December 2017, was sentenced to seven years imprisonment in 2018 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the fodder scam case. Notably, both the sentences are being served consecutively.

The case pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Yadav served as the State's Chief Minister. (ANI)

