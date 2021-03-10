Left Menu

10 police personnel for Lalu's duty at RIMS asked to return hospital's articles

Ranchi Police on Wednesday sought clarification from the ten police personnel who were deployed in the security of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for allegedly not returning the articles provided by the hospital to them during his treatment.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 10-03-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 17:16 IST
10 police personnel for Lalu's duty at RIMS asked to return hospital's articles
Visuals from the RIMS. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Ranchi Police on Wednesday sought clarification from the ten police personnel who were deployed in the security of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for allegedly not returning the articles provided by the hospital to them during his treatment. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ranchi issued a letter and asked all the ten policemen to return quilts, mattress, and pillows at the earliest.

The quilts, mattresses and pillows, given to the policemen by a tent house when Lalu Yadav was shifted to Rames's Kelly bungalow in the premises of RIMS, are still not returned by the police personnel, the letter read in Hindi. Senior Superintendent of Police has sought clarification from 10 policemen posted under Lalu Yadav's security as the matter came to light after the RIMS authority approached the senior officials.

Lalu Yadav, a fodder scam convict, was undergoing treatment at Rames's Kelly bungalow, 10 policemen of Ranchi police were stationed for his protection. Later, he was shifted to Delhi from RIMS for treatment. Yadav, who has been in prison since December 2017, was sentenced to seven years imprisonment in 2018 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the fodder scam case. Notably, both the sentences are being served consecutively.

The case pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Yadav served as the State's Chief Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. state, defense secretaries to travel to Japan and South Korea next week

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will travel to Japan and South Korea next week, their agencies said on Wednesday, in the first overseas trip by members of the Biden administration.The visits reflect gro...

Vital points on the line for out-of-form Chennai City in clash against resurgent Indian Arrows

Chennai City FC will look to snap their five-game winless streak and propel themselves away from the relegation spot when they clash against a resurgent Indian Arrows in an I-League match here on Thursday.A recent slump in form has put Chen...

Hope first Quad summit is conducive to regional peace, 'not the opposite': China

As the US, India, Australia and Japan are set to hold their first Leaders Summit of Quad on Friday, a wary China on Wednesday hoped that the four countries will do things that are conducive to regional peace and stability instead of the opp...

"Lukashenko. Goldmine": film alleging Belarusian leader has gilded life gets 3 million views online

A film accusing Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of spending hundreds of millions of dollars on gilded residences, planes and Rolls-Royce and Maybach cars has gained more than 3 million YouTube views since its release on Monday. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021