425 corruption cases registered by CBI in 2020: Centre

The Central Bureau of Investigation registered 425 cases of corruption in 2020, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

In 2019, the federal probe agency registered 396 cases. In 2018, 460 cases were registered.

''Total number of corruption cases registered by CBI in current year i.e. in 2021 till 31.01.2021 is 39,'' Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

