Left Menu

UK police officer arrested in search for missing woman

This is a serious and significant development in our search for Sarah and the fact that the man who has been arrested is a serving Metropolitan Police officer is both shocking and deeply disturbing, Ephgrave told reporters.

PTI | London | Updated: 10-03-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 17:30 IST
UK police officer arrested in search for missing woman

A police officer has been arrested in connection with a woman who went missing in London last week, Britain's Metropolitan Police said. The force said Wednesday the fact that the man is a serving police officer is “shocking and deeply disturbing.” Police said the officer was arrested late Tuesday in Kent, southeast of London, as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive who vanished while walking home from a friend's apartment in south London on March 3.

The officer was not on duty at the time of Everard's disappearance. Police did not say what he was detained for, or whether he knew Everard. The force said he was arrested along with a woman who has been held on suspicion of assisting an offender. When asked whether police believe Everard is still alive, Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said detectives were searching as hard as they can and “really hope that is the case,'' the BBC reported. “This is a serious and significant development in our search for Sarah and the fact that the man who has been arrested is a serving Metropolitan Police officer is both shocking and deeply disturbing,” Ephgrave told reporters. Detectives were searching a house and woodland in Kent following the arrest of the officer and the woman. The officer has been taken into custody at a London police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NPA not receive investigation funds from Steinhoff

The National Prosecuting Authority NPA has clarified that it did not receive any funds from Steinhoff to investigate alleged fraud and corruption by the companys former senior executives.In a statement issued on Wednesday, the NPA was equiv...

Saudi Arabia to take action to protect oil facilities, foreign minister says

Saudi Arabia will take action to deter attacks on its oil facilities, its foreign minister said on Wednesday, following an attack on the heart of the industry this week by Yemens Iran-aligned Houthi movement.Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud...

Sterling slips versus dollar; EU and UK fall out over vaccine comments

The pound was little changed on Wednesday, slipping below 1.39 and edging up slightly against the euro, as currency markets calmed ahead of inflation data from the United States.The dollar recovered some of its losses from the previous sess...

AIADMK's list of 171 nominees out, constituencies for allies

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday released its second list of 171 nominees for the April 6 assembly polls and identified the segments to be contested by its allies, the PMK and BJP.Together with its first list of six candidates, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021