UK's Johnson rejects EU suggestion of vaccine export ban

Prime Minister Boris Johnson rejected on Wednesday an assertion by European Council President Charles Michel that Britain had banned exports of COVID-19 vaccines, saying his government opposed vaccine nationalism in all its forms. I therefore wish to correct the suggestion from the European Council president that the UK has blocked vaccine exports," he said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-03-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 17:40 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Prime Minister Boris Johnson rejected on Wednesday an assertion by European Council President Charles Michel that Britain had banned exports of COVID-19 vaccines, saying his government opposed vaccine nationalism in all its forms. Addressing parliament, Johnson used his introductory comments to "correct" Michel's suggestion and asked the chamber to join him in rejecting it.

"We can also be proud of the support the UK has given to the international COVID response ... I therefore wish to correct the suggestion from the European Council president that the UK has blocked vaccine exports," he said. "Let me be clear we have not blocked the export of any single COVID-19 vaccine or vaccine components. This pandemic has put us all on the same side in the battle for global health, we oppose vaccine nationalism in all its forms."

