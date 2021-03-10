Left Menu

Army exam paper leak: Another officer gets police remand till Mar 15

PTI | Pune | Updated: 10-03-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 17:46 IST
Army exam paper leak: Another officer gets police remand till Mar 15

Pune, Mar 10 (PTI)An Army Major arrested in Delhi in connection with the recruitment exam paper leak case was on Wednesday remanded in police custody till March 15 by a court here.

The accused, Major Vasant Vijay Kilari (45), was produced before additional sessions judge S R Navandar.

Seeking his police custody, public prosecutor Premkumar Agrawal told the court that Kilari is the batchmate of Thiru Murugan Thangvelu, another Major-rank officer, who was arrested in the case on Sunday from Tamil Nadu.

''Kilari, a Major-rank officer posted as record officer, had forwarded the paper to Thangavelu, who in turn forwarded it to Bharat Adakmol (one of the seven accused in the case),'' Agrawal told the court.

After the arrest, the accused had told the police that his phone had fallen into water, he said.

''But police have recovered the phone and the data on the device needs to be retrieved,'' he told the court.

Agrawal said that police need to investigate from where Kilari had received the question paper.

The prosecution also told the court that police need to probe the financial links between the accused.

Defence counsel representing Kilari argued before the court that there is no need for any police custody as police can obtain the data from the phone companies and police have already recovered his phone.

After hearing the argument, the court remanded Kilari in police custody till March 15 and asked him to cooperate in the investigation.

So far, seven people, including two Majors, have been arrested in the case.

Officials had said that an Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) team of Pune police under Inspector Vittal Patil had gone to Delhi as part of the paper leak probe and were jointly working with the Military Intelligence unit based there and brought Kilari to Pune.

On February 28, the Army Relation Recruitment Exam, which was to be conducted in Pune's BEG centre and 40 other locationsacross the country, had to be cancelled due to the leak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NPA not receive investigation funds from Steinhoff

The National Prosecuting Authority NPA has clarified that it did not receive any funds from Steinhoff to investigate alleged fraud and corruption by the companys former senior executives.In a statement issued on Wednesday, the NPA was equiv...

Saudi Arabia to take action to protect oil facilities, foreign minister says

Saudi Arabia will take action to deter attacks on its oil facilities, its foreign minister said on Wednesday, following an attack on the heart of the industry this week by Yemens Iran-aligned Houthi movement.Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud...

Sterling slips versus dollar; EU and UK fall out over vaccine comments

The pound was little changed on Wednesday, slipping below 1.39 and edging up slightly against the euro, as currency markets calmed ahead of inflation data from the United States.The dollar recovered some of its losses from the previous sess...

AIADMK's list of 171 nominees out, constituencies for allies

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday released its second list of 171 nominees for the April 6 assembly polls and identified the segments to be contested by its allies, the PMK and BJP.Together with its first list of six candidates, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021