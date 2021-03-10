Left Menu

Messaging app Viber stops Myanmar ads sales pending investigation

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 10-03-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 17:52 IST
Rakuten-owned messaging app Viber said on Wednesday it was stopping all advertising in Myanmar temporarily, after a Reuters story found it had recently run adverts for a military-backed telecoms firm there.

"We are looking into the current situation to ensure all ads comply with guidelines," Viber said in a tweet responding to the Reuters story. "While we are conducting this analysis, we have decided to stop all advertising to Myanmar."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

