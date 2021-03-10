France on track to reach COVID-19 vaccination targets -govt spokesman

France on track to reach COVID-19 vaccination targets -govt spokesmanReuters | Paris | Updated: 10-03-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 17:59 IST
France is on track to reach its COVID-19 vaccination targets, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.
Attal also told reporters that curbs to rein in the pandemic were working, but the situation in hospitals - including in Paris and its region - remained a concern.
Attal spoke after a cabinet meeting.
