Previous governments looted wealth of Bundelkhand: Adityanath
PTI | Banda | Updated: 10-03-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 18:09 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday accused previous state governments of looting the wealth of the Bundelkhand region and said it will become a paradise under the BJP dispensation.
Adityanath was addressing a public meeting in Banda on the second day of his visit to Bundelkhand.
The chief minister also laid the foundation stone for multiple projects worth Rs 924 crore in Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur and Chitrakoot districts.
Bundelkhand has immense potential for development. The previous governments have looted the wealth of the region but it will become a paradise under the BJP government, Adityanath said.
He reached the Lahchura Dam in Mahoba and inspected the Arjuna subsidiary project. He said efforts are being made to provide drinking water to all through the 'Har Ghar Nal' scheme.
Once the Arjun subsidiary project starts, five to six lakh people will be benefitted, he added.
Later, the chief minister reached Chitrakoot and inaugurated the Rasin Dam.
Speaking at the event, he said the Chitrakoot airport is getting ready and now people of the district will be able to travel by air to Mumbai, Delhi and Ayodhya.
He instructed the district administration to provide training to students of engineering, ITIs and polytechnics and give them jobs under the 'Har Ghar Nal' scheme.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
