Guj HC rejects Hardik Patel's plea for relief in bail clause

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday rejected an application filed by Congress leader Hardik Patel seeking deletion of a bail condition imposed by a lower court restricting him from leaving Gujarat without the prior permission of the court.

Justice A Y Kogje rejected the plea filed by Patel, who is Gujarat Congress' working president.

''The court has rejected Patel's application for deletion of a condition that restricts him from leaving Gujarat without prior permission of the court, the Congress leader's lawyer Anand Yagnik said.

Patel had moved the plea in the High Court after a trial court here imposed the restriction while granting him bail following his arrest for skipping trial in a sedition case against him.

The trial court had imposed the condition in January 2020, after Patel was arrested on a warrant issued after he failed to appear before it.

The Congress leader was recently granted permission by the same court to go to Delhi and elsewhere for 15 days for party work and consult his lawyers.

The Ahmedabad crime branch had charged Patel with sedition following the Patidar reservation agitation in August 2015 that turned violent.

A trial court had framed charges against him in November 2018.

