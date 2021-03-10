Left Menu

Northeast Delhi violence case: Delhi court stays search warrant against Mehmood Pracha

A Delhi court on Wednesday put a stay on the search operation warrant issued against lawyer Mehmood Pracha in connection with the alleged use of forged documents in judicial records in last year's Northeast Delhi violence case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 18:23 IST
Northeast Delhi violence case: Delhi court stays search warrant against Mehmood Pracha
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Wednesday put a stay on the search operation warrant issued against lawyer Mehmood Pracha in connection with the alleged use of forged documents in judicial records in last year's Northeast Delhi violence case. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma also reserved the order on the plea filed by Pracha against the search conducted by Delhi Police on its office premise on Tuesday. The court will pronounce its order on Friday.

Pracha had moved the Delhi court on Tuesday, urging the court to issue a direction to the Investigating Officer (IO) to require the applicant to produce the computers they are seeking. Pracha, said in his plea, that the demand of the Delhi Police for the hard disks of any of the computers of the applicant is illegal and unjustified, especially since the specific documents, etc. are already in their possession from the previous searches.

Pracha further said he himself would volunteer to present the identified computers before the court and the IO may obtain whatever he wishes to, and whatever is permitted by this court, from the said computers. "It should be done in the court, so that the police will not able to play any mischief, while, at the same time, the court will also ensure that the object of the search warrant is also satisfied," he said in the plea.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had alleged that Pracha had forged documents and instigated a man to depose falsely in a case related to the violence in north-east Delhi in February 2020. The lawyer has been representing various accused and complainants in the case. Several cases were registered in connection with the north-east Delhi violence, in which at least 53 people were killed and several others were injured last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-U.S. consumer prices rise solidly; underlying inflation tame

U.S. consumer prices increased solidly in February as the cost of gasoline rose further, leading to the biggest annual gain in a year, but underlying inflation remained tepid amid sluggish demand for services like airline travel. The Labor ...

Crude oil coming out of ground in few villages in Meghalaya: Congress MLA

A Congress MLA on Wednesday told the Meghalaya Assembly that some people in his constituency are claiming that crude oil is coming out of the ground in a few villages along the Indo-Bangladesh border and urged the government to inquire into...

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

General Electric is combining its aircraft leasing business with Irelands AerCap Holdings in a deal valued at more than USD 30 billion, a big step in what has become a six year odyssey to reshape the one-time sprawling, global conglomerate....

US STOCKS-Wall St headed for higher open after tepid inflation data

Major U.S. stock indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday after data showed underlying consumer prices remained tepid in February, easing concerns about a spike in inflation as an economic recovery gathers momentum.The 10-year U.S. Trea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021