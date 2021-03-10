Left Menu

US Defence Secretary to travel to India along with Japan and S Korea next week

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 18:26 IST
US Defence Secretary to travel to India along with Japan and S Korea next week
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit India next week along with Japan and South Korea, the Pentagon announced on Wednesday, in the first overseas trip of a senior member of the new Biden Administration.

This is for the first time that India has been included in the itinerary in the first overseas trip of a US Defence Secretary.

''Austin will meet with his counterparts and other senior officials to discuss the importance of international defence relationships and reinforce the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region – founded on respect for international rules, laws, and norms,'' the Pentagon said.

Austin will embark on his first overseas trip on March 13 to visit US Indo-Pacific Command Headquarters in Hawaii, US troops and senior government leaders in Japan and the Republic of Korea, and senior government leaders in India, it said.

The date of Austin's visit to India has not been announced. However, it would be the last leg of his maiden foreign trip.

''In India, Secretary Austin will meet with his counterpart, Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh, and other senior national security leaders to discuss deepening the US-India Major Defence Partnership and advancing cooperation between our countries for a free, prosperous and open Indo-Pacific and Western Indian Ocean Region,'' the Pentagon said.

In Japan, Austin will join US Department of State Secretary Antony Blinken for the US-Japan Security Consultative Committee ('2+2'), hosted by Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi, to emphasize that the US-Japan Alliance has never been more resolute and resilient – the cornerstone of peace and security in a free and open Indo-Pacific in the face of long-term competition with China, it said.

In South Korea, Austin and Blinken will attend a US-South Korea Foreign and Defence Ministerial ('2+2'), hosted by Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and Defence Minister Suh Wook, to reaffirm the United States' ironclad commitment to the security of the Republic of Korea, and emphasise that the US–South Korea alliance remains a linchpin of peace, security, and prosperity in Northeast Asia, a free and open Indo-Pacific, and around the world, the Pentagon said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Aqua Security raises USD 135 mn funding

Security solutions provider Aqua Security on Wednesday said it has raised USD 135 million over Rs 985 crore in funding led by ION Crossover Partners.The series E funding round, which puts Aquas valuation in excess of USD 1 billion, also saw...

Goldman Sachs to invest $10 bln over 10 years to support Black women

Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Wednesday it will invest 10 billion in an initiative to support Black women over the next 10 years, focusing on areas including healthcare, job creation and education.The banks One Million Black Women initiat...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. consumer prices rise solidly; underlying inflation tame

U.S. consumer prices increased solidly in February as the cost of gasoline rose further, leading to the biggest annual gain in a year, but underlying inflation remained tepid amid sluggish demand for services like airline travel. The Labor ...

Crude oil coming out of ground in few villages in Meghalaya: Congress MLA

A Congress MLA on Wednesday told the Meghalaya Assembly that some people in his constituency are claiming that crude oil is coming out of the ground in a few villages along the Indo-Bangladesh border and urged the government to inquire into...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021