Himachal Pradesh Assembly adjourned till Monday

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar on Wednesday adjourned the House till Monday.

The speaker said the House will now reassemble at 2 pm on March 15.

Parmar said the discussion on the budget will continue on Monday and subsequently Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will reply to it, he added.

As per the earlier schedule, the assembly was supposed to reassemble on Friday after a one-day leave on Thursday in view of Mahashivratri.

