US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Japan and South Korea next week

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 18:43 IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Japan and South Korea next week

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Japan and South Korea next week to reaffirm America's commitment to strengthening its alliances and to highlight cooperation that promotes peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world, the State Department said on Wednesday.

Blinken’s maiden overseas tour is scheduled from March 15 to 18.

On March 16-17 in Tokyo, Blinken joined by Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin will attend the US-Japan Security Consultative Committee (''2+2'') meeting hosted by Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi.

Blinken will meet with Motegi and other senior officials to discuss a range of bilateral and global issues. He will meet virtually with business leaders to highlight the importance of US-Japan economic ties and discuss the economic impact of COVID-19, a media release said.

He will also host a virtual roundtable with Japanese journalists to discuss the future of the US-Japan Alliance, the role of a free press in promoting good governance and defending democracy, and the widespread benefits from advancing gender equity and opportunities for women worldwide.

On March 17-18 in Seoul, Blinken and Austin will attend a US-South Korea Foreign and Defence Ministerial (''2+2'') hosted by Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and Defence Minister Suh Wook.

Blinken will meet with Chung and other senior officials to discuss issues of bilateral and global importance. He will also meet virtually with Korean youth leaders and host a virtual roundtable with Korean journalists to discuss the importance of the US-South Korea Alliance in promoting peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and across the globe, the State Department said.

