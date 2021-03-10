Man gets 20-years RI for sexually abusing 8-year-old girl

Man gets 20-years RI for sexually abusing 8-year-old girlPTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-03-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 18:48 IST
A court here on Wednesday sentenced a 45-year-old man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for having unnatural sex with an eight-year-old girl in January 2019.
First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Suneetha Kunchala found the accused, the driver of a school bus, guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.
According to the prosecution, the accused, a neighbour of the girl, had unnatural sex with her multiple times during January 2019.
Following a complaint by the girl's mother, a case was registered and he was subsequently arrested.PTI VVK BN BN
