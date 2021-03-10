Left Menu

HP's financial situation grim but no resource mobilisation in budget: Congress MLA

The financial condition of Himachal Pradesh is grim but nothing has been mentioned about resource mobilisation in the state budget tabled in the Assembly, Congress legislator Harshwardhan Chauhan said.

Participating in the discussion on the budget on Wednesday, the Congress MLA said the debt burden on the state had already crossed Rs 61,000 crore, while the employees have yet to be provided the new pay commission.

The state's gross domestic product (GDP) is decreasing day by day, he said adding that the expenditure incurred by the government is increasing while revenue receipts are going down.

What can be expected from others for improving the financial situation when new cars worth Rs 35 lakh each have been provided to ministers, he added.

The biggest problem in the state is that educated youth are not getting employment, Chauhan said alleging that jobs in HP have been provided only to the people from two Assembly segments.

Urging the chief minister to pay heed to the entire state instead of one or two Assembly segments, the Congress legislator further stated it should not happen with HP politicians as had happened with former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala.

