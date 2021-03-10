Left Menu

MP court sentences man to 10 yrs RI for raping minor

PTI | Mandsaur | Updated: 10-03-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 18:59 IST
A local court in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district has sentenced a 23-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl.

Second additional session judge Nisha Gupta on Tuesday convicted and sentenced Sureshnath Kalbelia under section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Protection of Children from the Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), special public prosecutor Nitesh Krishnan said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 7,000 on the accused.

The incident occurred in 2014, when the accused kidnapped the victim from a wedding in Rinda village in the district at knifepoint, and took her to Ahmedabad in Gujarat, where he held her captive for five to six days and raped her, the prosecutor said.

The victim narrated her ordeal to her parents on returning home, following which a case was registered at Afzalpur police station and the accused was subsequently arrested.

Kalbelia was later released on bail and had absconded in 2018, it was stated.

The accused surrendered last month and has now been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

