Man held for stealing Rs 3.5 lakh from grocery store in Delhi

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 3.5 lakh from a grocery store in southeast Delhi where he worked a month ago, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Arvind Kumar Kamat, is a graduate and worked at the store in New Friends Colony area for a month as part of his training. Later, he started working at another branch of the store in Defence Colony, they said.

Advertisement

During his training, he noticed everything about the New Friends Colony store and was well acquainted with the cash room, the police said.

The accused told the police that to make quick money, he went to the store on March 8 and hid near the toilet on the first floor. He wore a cap and mask so that nobody could identify him.

After the store was closed, he cut through the door frame of the cash room using a chopper that was available in the store, broke the lock and stole the money from the cash counter in the basement of the store. After stealing the money, he fled through the balcony of the first floor, he further told the police.

The store manager reported the incident the next day, alleging that around Rs 3.5 lakh was stolen from the cash counter, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said on analysing the footage of CCTV cameras installed inside the store, a man was seen stealing the money. He was wearing a mask, cap and gloves. Later, the store staff identified him through his watch. It came to light that he had worked at the store a month ago and was working in another branch of the store in Defence Colony, he said.

The accused was arrested and during interrogation, he broke down and confessed to the crime, the officer added.

The police said they recovered a bag containing Rs 2,65,885 stolen cash, a chopper, a mask, a watch, a mobile phone and clothes from the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)