The central bank did not reply to a request for comment but has repeatedly insisted it was independent and its decision-making process was not politicised, after Governor Yakiv Smoliy resigned last year alleging political meddling. "My interview for Novoe Vremya NV in its original form was forbidden by the management of the communications department of the National Bank," Rozhkova wrote on Facebook on Wednesday, an allegation echoed by NV in the interview text.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 19:11 IST
Top Ukraine central bank official says bank tried to censor her interview comments

The deputy head of Ukraine's central bank on Wednesday accused her own press office of trying to censor comments she gave to a local media outlet that cast fresh doubt on the central bank's independence and decision-making process.

The interview by First Deputy Governor Kateryna Rozhkova comes at a sensitive time in Ukraine's negotiations with the International Monetary Fund after concerns over the central bank's independence derailed loan talks last year. The central bank did not reply to a request for comment but has repeatedly insisted it was independent and its decision-making process was not politicised, after Governor Yakiv Smoliy resigned last year alleging political meddling.

"My interview for Novoe Vremya NV in its original form was forbidden by the management of the communications department of the National Bank," Rozhkova wrote on Facebook on Wednesday, an allegation echoed by NV in the interview text. She said that a few hours after the interview National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko signed an order banning comment on the internal situation in the bank, personnel policy and cooperation with the IMF.

"This is another example of censorship in the National Bank of Ukraine, which appeared in August 2020 after the change of leadership of the NBU and a number of personnel changes in key departments," Rozhkova said. The IMF postponed the disbursement of new loan tranches under a $5 billion programme after Smoliy's exit last July.

In her interview, she said that the NBU's governance had not been the IMF's focus since 2015, when a law was passed to strengthen its independence, and that the IMF and the European Union had praised the NBU's reforms. "Now, for the first time in recent history, the issue of the National Bank's independence and the quality of prudential supervision has resurfaced," she said.

Rozhkova is one of only two members of the bank's board from Smoliy's time that are still in place after a reshuffle following the appointment of Shevchenko as Smoliy's successor. Timothy Ash, head of emerging market research at Blue Bay Asset Management wrote on Twitter: "Sense this is also something of a cultural battle about the identity of the NBU - those wanting a modern, Western style institution, and those who still harbour old school centralising and control impulses." (Editing by Matthias Williams and Toby Chopra)

