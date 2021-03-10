UK has voiced concerns about Hong Kong electoral proposals to China

UK has voiced concerns about Hong Kong electoral proposals to ChinaReuters | London | Updated: 10-03-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 19:13 IST
Britain has voiced its serious concerns about proposals to change Hong Kong's electoral system to Beijing, Foreign Office minister Nigel Adams told lawmakers on Wednesday.
"Such measures, if introduced, would be a further attack on Hong Kong's rights and freedoms," Adams told parliament. "The Chinese and Hong Kong authorities can be in no doubt about the seriousness of our concerns."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
