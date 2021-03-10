Left Menu

Bahrain police beat, threaten detained children with rape, rights groups say

The Bahrain government spokesperson also said the Gulf Arab country's criminal justice system, when dealing with people under age 18, makes decisions based on considerations of "each individual child's best interests, as well as their rehabilitation and place in society". Bahrain's U.S.-backed, Sunni Muslim monarchy suppressed the uprising, led mostly by members of the Shi'ite Muslim majority, by force in 2011 and cracked down hard on sporadic unrest and dissent afterwards.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 10-03-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 19:20 IST
Bahrain police beat, threaten detained children with rape, rights groups say

Bahraini security forces have beaten children and threatened them with rape and electric shocks after detaining them in protest-related cases last month, the anniversary of a 2011 pro-democracy uprising, rights groups said on Wednesday. A government spokesperson did not comment on the specifics of the accusations in reponse to a detailed Reuters' query. The spokesperson said in a statement Bahrain takes the protection of human rights "extremely seriously" and had a "zero-tolerance policy" towards mistreatment within the justice system.

A joint statement by Human Rights Watch (HRW) and the London-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD) said that around 13 children aged 11-17 were detained in early to mid-February as authorities tried to dissuade protesters from gathering to mark the 10th anniversary of the uprising. "Five children, arrested on Feb. 14-15, said that police from the station beat, insulted, and threatened them with electric shocks from a car battery," the statement said, quoting the children and their families.

"An officer hit a 13-year-old on his head and threatened to rape him, give him electric shocks, and beat his genitals." The rights groups' statement said Bahraini police in some cases arrested children for allegedly burning tires or blocking a road on the day of their arrest. It said police also accused children of vandalism, planting a fake bomb and throwing petrol bombs in November 2020.

Four of the children remain in detention, including a 16-year-old with a serious medical condition, HRW and BIRD said. The Bahrain government spokesperson also said the Gulf Arab country's criminal justice system, when dealing with people under age 18, makes decisions based on considerations of "each individual child's best interests, as well as their rehabilitation and place in society".

Bahrain's U.S.-backed, Sunni Muslim monarchy suppressed the uprising, led mostly by members of the Shi'ite Muslim majority, by force in 2011 and cracked down hard on sporadic unrest and dissent afterwards. It was the only Gulf state to experience one of the "Arab Spring" uprisings a decade ago. Mass trials followed and thousands of people were imprisoned and many others fled abroad. Bahrain has since seen sporadic clashes between protesters and security forces, who have been targeted by bomb attacks.

Rights groups including Amnesty International have criticised the kingdom’s lack of an independent judiciary and accused its security forces of committing torture and other forms of ill-treatment with impunity. The government denies the charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goldman Sachs to invest $10 bln over 10 years to support Black women

Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Wednesday it will invest 10 billion in an initiative to support Black women over the next 10 years, focusing on areas including healthcare, job creation and education.The banks One Million Black Women initiat...

Illegal coal mining case: Did not require prior consent from WB to conduct probe, CBI tells SC

The CBI Wednesday told the Supreme Court that it did not require prior consent from the West Bengal government to conduct investigation in a case of alleged illegal mining and transportation of coal in the state, as the purported offence ha...

COVID-19 among reasons for Railways' losses in last 3 years: Goyal

The Railways revenue shortfall in the last three years has been primarily due to a drop in originating passengers, less loading, very low growth in other coaching revenue and the coronavirus pandemic, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal sai...

MF assets scale new highs in Feb, breach Rs 31.7 tn-mark

Reversing the January decline, investment in mutual funds increased 3.7 per cent in February, taking the overall assets under management to a new record of Rs 31.6-lakh-crore.The previous high was in December 2020, when the asset base settl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021