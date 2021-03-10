Left Menu

Situation peaceful in Telangana's Bhainsa town, 22 arrested

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-03-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 19:22 IST
Situation peaceful in Telangana's Bhainsa town, 22 arrested

The situation in Bhainsa town of Nirmal district which witnessed communal violence on March 7 night with members of two communities clashing, remained peaceful on Wednesday, police said.

A total of 22 people from both communities, who were allegedly involved in the violence were arrested, a senior police official told PTI.

In addition to this, 28 people suspected to be involved in stone pelting and arson were taken into custody and were being interrogated.

Prohibitory order under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which was promulgated in order to prevent gathering of people and to prevent violence, continued in the town and internet services also remained suspended.

Depending on the situation on Thursday a decision on lifting or extending the prohibitory order and on restoring internet services will be taken, the official said.

The violence was triggered following an altercation between two youths belonging to different communities over an incident of motorcycle accident, according to police.

Supporters of both the communities gathered and hurled stones at each other followed by incidents of arson.

Six people, including two journalists and three police officers, were injured in the violence.

Two houses, two autorickshaws, two four-wheelers and five two-wheelers were set ablaze by miscreants.

Additional forces were already deployed in the town.

