Delhi Police constable shot at while chasing motorcycle without number plate

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 19:26 IST
A Delhi Police constable on Wednesday suffered a bullet injury while chasing two men in south Delhi's Defence Colony area, officials said.

The incident took place around 9 am, they said.

According to police, Constable Naveen of Defence Colony police station, who was coming from BRT towards the police station, spotted a bike without a number plate and started chasing it.

''Meanwhile, he also called Constable Manish, who was on a motorcycle patrolling the highway, to cordon the area. The suspects opened fire at Naveen, who suffered a bullet injury in his leg, using a countrymade firearm,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

As they were trying to escape, Manish entered the service road and intercepted them with his motorcycle. They both fell down and were overpowered, the DCP said.

The accused were identified as Dharmender (29) and Navdeep (20) of Badarpur. Dharmendra is involved in two cases of theft and under the Arms Act. Navdeep is also involved in a criminal case, Thakur said.

Naveen was shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre and is state to be out of danger, Thakur said.

Officials said Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava is likely to visit him in the evening. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they came to Defence Colony area with the intention to commit a snatching or a robbery, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

