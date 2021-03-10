Left Menu

Dalit man falls unconscious during Adityanath’s meeting, dies

PTI | Banda | Updated: 10-03-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 19:34 IST
A Dalit man died after he fell unconscious during Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath's public meeting here on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old man fell unconscious during the meeting at Government Inter College ground at around 2.30 pm, police said.

He was rushed to the trauma centre where doctors declared him dead, SHO of Banda City Kotwali, Jayashyam Shukla said.

The victim has been identified as Vijay Sonkar, a resident of Marhi Mata Mandir in Banda town. He used to sell vegetables on the footpath, the officer said.

The SHO said prima facie the cause of death appears to be cardiac arrest, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

