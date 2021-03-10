Left Menu

5,128 UAPA cases, 229 sedition cases lodged in five years: Government

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 19:37 IST
5,128 UAPA cases, 229 sedition cases lodged in five years: Government

As many as 5,128 cases under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA and 229 on charges of sedition have been lodged across the country in a five-year period from 2015, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Manipur topped the charts in terms of cases lodged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, with the northeastern state alone accounting for 1,786 or 34.82 per cent of the total cases.

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy tabled the data for a period of 2015 to 2019 in response to a query by Rajya Sabha MP Abdul Wahab.

The data, updated till December 31, 2019, was based on a compilation by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Reddy stated.

A total of 897 cases were lodged under the UAPA in 2015 followed by 922 in 2016, 901 in 2017, 1,182 in 2018 and 1,126 in 2019, it showed.

According to the data, 30 cases were lodged on charges of sedition in 2015 followed by 35 in 2016, 51 in 2017, 70 in 2018 and 93 in 2019.

Manipur lodged 522 cases under UAPA in 2015 followed by 327 in 2016, 330 in 2017, 289 in 2018 and 306 in 2019 -- the maximum among all states and union territories during the period except for 2018 when Assam had 308 such cases, it showed.

In terms of sedition cases, Bihar topped the list in 2015 with nine such cases followed by Haryana in 2016 with 12 cases, Assam in 2017 with 19, Jharkhand in 2018 with 18 and Karnataka in 2019 with 22 cases.

Reddy replied in the negative on whether it is also a fact that the provision of UAPA is being used callously against minorities and backward sections of the society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Armenia government says top general dismissed, army issues defiant statement

Armenias government said the dismissal of a top army general at the centre of a political crisis went into effect on Wednesday, almost two weeks after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan fired him and accused the military of a coup attempt.The a...

'Proud to be your son': Rajkummar Rao remembers mother on her death anniversary

Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao on Wednesday penned a sentimental tribute on the fifth death anniversary of his mother. The Stree actor shared a throwback picture on Instagram that features his childhood picture with his mother. Alongside the ...

Rs 334 crore worth of projects being implemented to develop Dharamshala as smart city: Minister

Himachal Pradesh Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania on Wednesday said that projects worth Rs 334 crore are being implemented to develop Dharamshala as a smart city. In addition, plans are being prepared for projects worth Rs 296 crore, he said...

WTT Star Contender: Sharath Kamal loses in pre-quarters, Indian challenge ends

Paddler Achanta Sharath Kamals impressive run at the World Table Tennis WTT Star Contender came to an end after he suffered a 9-11, 8-11, 6-11 defeat at the hands of World No. 12 Dimitrij Ovtcharov in the mens singles pre-quarterfinal match...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021