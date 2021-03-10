Left Menu

Man escapes after robbing cash from hawala trader in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-03-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 19:48 IST
An unidentified man allegedly robbed Rs 46 lakh at gunpoint from a Hawala trader in Kotwali police station area here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened in Kishapole area where the trader was carrying Rs 46 lakh cash, DCP (Crime) Digant Anand said.

He said police teams have been formed to catch hold of the accused at the earliest. CCTV camera footage installed at the crime spot has been captured to collect evidence, police said.

