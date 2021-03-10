Norway parliament sustains fresh cyber attack

Norway parliament sustains fresh cyber attackReuters | Oslo | Updated: 10-03-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 19:55 IST
The Norwegian Parliament said on Wednesday it had sustained a fresh cyber attack, six months after a previous one was publicised.
"We know that data has been extracted but we do not yet have a complete overview of the situation," parliament's administrative chief Marianne Andreassen said in a statement.
The attack was linked to a "vulnerability" in Microsoft's Exchange software, parliament said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- parliament
- Exchange
- Microsoft