Left Menu

Lesbian forcibly married, threatened to be cured of sexual orientation: HC gives protection to woman

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 20:02 IST
Lesbian forcibly married, threatened to be cured of sexual orientation: HC gives protection to woman
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed the Delhi Police to provide protection to a woman, who identifies herself as lesbian and was forced to live a married life and threatened to be "cured" of her sexual orientation.

Justice Mukta Gupta said the woman is at liberty to shift to a different location if she wishes to, and asked the police to take all necessary steps to provide her protection at her new place.

The 23-year-old woman, who was forcibly married to a man in October 2019, despite her parents being aware of her sexual orientation, said in the plea that she tried multiple times to put an end to the relationship.

She said she had informed her husband immediately after the marriage about her identifying as a lesbian person.

The woman said the marriage was never consummated and she had also expressed her wish for taking divorce as continuance of their marriage was adversely affecting her mental health and physical well-being. She said the husband kept delaying breaking this news to his family.

On March 7, this year, the woman's mother called her up to inform that she has contacted a religious guru who would cure her sexual orientation and will undertake a conversion therapy using psychic interventions to change her sexual orientation, the plea said.

Fearing for her safety, the woman decided to leave her matrimonial house so that her family cannot force her to perform dehumanising rituals and she approached NGO -- Act Now for Harmony and Democracy (ANHAD) -- the same day for a safe house, where she is now staying.

The woman approached the court seeking immediate directions to ensure that she is provided with security and protection from her family and to direct her parental and matrimonial family to cease and desist from contacting, threatening or coercing her in any manner.

She has sought protection of her right to equality under Article 14, as well as her right to privacy, autonomy, dignity and liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution, as a woman who identifies as a lesbian.

The woman, represented through advocate Vrinda Grover, informed the court that her family was forcing her to undergo "correction" surgeries, rituals or ceremonies qua her sexual orientation.

The high court directed the Delhi Police, represented through Delhi government standing counsel Rahul Mehra and advocate Chaitanya Gosain, to provide complete protection to the woman and also said that no NGO members should be harassed or harmed for helping her.

The petition said that the police, in brazen breach of law, leaked the information about the woman's leaving her matrimonial home and contact details of NGO activists to her family who are now calling and harassing her and the activists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rs 334 crore worth of projects being implemented to develop Dharamshala as smart city: Minister

Himachal Pradesh Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania on Wednesday said that projects worth Rs 334 crore are being implemented to develop Dharamshala as a smart city. In addition, plans are being prepared for projects worth Rs 296 crore, he said...

World powers ignoring N. Korea crimes against humanity amid nuclear programme focus -U.N. expert

World powers bear responsibility for ignoring crimes against humanity that may still be perpetrated by authorities in North Korea amid a focus on its nuclear programme, a U.N. human rights investigator said on Wednesday. Tomas Ojea-Quintana...

Thomas Bach re-elected as president of International Olympic Committee until 2025

ATK ATK...

CPI(M) fields candidate in Nandigram against Mamata, Suvendu

The Congress-Left Front-ISF alliance on Wednesday chose CPIM youth wing state president Minakshi Mukherjee to contest from Nandigram seat where a war of titans is on the cards with the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and her protege-turned riva...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021