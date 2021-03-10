Left Menu

Assam Rifles ambush in Nagaland: NIA files charge sheet against 4 NSCN(K-YA) militants

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 20:05 IST
The NIA on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against four militants of the outlawed NSCN(K-YA) for their alleged involvement in killing two Assam Rifles personnel in an ambush in Nagaland, an official said.

The charge sheet was filed before the NIA special court in Nagaland's Dimapur against Yangang Konyak, Ahon Longphong, Hongo Konyak and Taiwang Konyak under sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act, the Nagaland Security Regulation and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The case was initially registered in May 2019 at Tobu police station in Nagaland's Mon district relating to the ambush on Assam Rifles by the NSCN (K-YA) which resulted in the death of two Assam Rifles personnel and injuries to four others.

The NIA re-registered the case in December 2019 and took over the investigation.

The investigation has established the involvement of the four charge-sheeted accused along with other NSCN (K-YA) cadres in the ambush on Assam Rifles, an NIA spokesperson said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India's love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

