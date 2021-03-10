Maha Guv prorogues Assembly after budget session

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday prorogued the state Legislative Assembly at the end of thetwo-week budget session.

The prorogation order was read out by Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal.

The budget session commenced from March 1 and the budget was presentedon March 8.

The monsoon session of the state legislature will commence from July 5.

