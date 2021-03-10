Left Menu

Be prepared to respond to 'complex and difficult' situations: President Xi tells Chinese military

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 10-03-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 20:22 IST
Be prepared to respond to 'complex and difficult' situations: President Xi tells Chinese military
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Chinese President Xi Jinping has told the country's military that it must be prepared to respond to a variety of ''complex and difficult'' situations at any time, and to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty.

Xi, 67, who heads the ruling Communist Party and the military made the remarks at a panel discussion attended by representatives of the armed forces during the annual Parliament session in Beijing on Tuesday.

"The current security situation of our country is largely unstable and uncertain," Xi said.

"The entire military must coordinate the relationship between capacity building and combat readiness, be prepared to respond to a variety of complex and difficult situations at any time, resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, and provide strong support for the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist state," he said.

Xi spoke to the military delegates of the National People's Congress, (NPC) which is due to end its six-day annual session on Thursday.

There are 288 national legislators from the armed forces, the largest group of lawmakers in the NPC which has over 2,000 members.

The Parliament session is taking place in the backdrop of China's decision to pullback its troops from the contentious area of Pangong Lake area in eastern Ladakh region in a synchronised withdrawal of soldiers by the Indian Army. India has told China that the disengagement of troops at all friction points is necessary to bring peace and tranquillity on the border and for the development of bilateral relations.

Xi also spoke of uncertain times, amid the growing tensions with the US as President Joe Biden continues to pursue the hardline policy of his predecessor Donald Trump towards China.

The relations between China and the US are at an all time low. The two countries are currently engaged in a bitter confrontation over various issues, including trade, the origins of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the communist giant's aggressive military moves in the disputed South China Sea and human rights.

China's Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe earlier called on the military to boost combat readiness, saying China's national security had "entered a high-risk phase".

Wei, at a separate meeting held on the side-lines of the NPC session on Saturday, called for the military to boost combat readiness, saying China's national security had "entered a high-risk phase", the South China Morning Post report said.

The question of how the People's Liberation Army (PLA) should handle security risks dominated the meeting on Saturday as the country faces challenges on multiple fronts – from its Himalayan border dispute with India to simmering tensions with Japan over the East China Sea and rivalry with the United States, including over technology, the report said.

Wei told the delegates that "we are facing mounting tasks in national defence … and we must comprehensively improve military training and preparedness for battle so as to increase our strategic capabilities to prevail over our strong enemies." "The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is at a critical stage where we are facing unprecedented opportunities as well as unprecedented challenges," We said.

Wei also warned that US containment efforts would "last throughout the process of China's national rejuvenation".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata injured after being 'manhandled' during poll campaign

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Wednesday that she was attacked by four-five men who manhandled her during the election campaign in Nandigram, because of which she was injured in the left leg.The incident happened arou...

Indore: Bajrang Dal workers suspect man of luring woman for

Bajrang Dal workers on Wednesday created ruckus at a tourist spot in Madhya Pradeshs Indore over the suspicion that a man was luring a woman for religious conversion, police said.On being alerted, police reached the spot and brought the sit...

Prestige group completes sale of commercial assets worth Rs 7,467 cr to Blackstone

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd on Tuesday said it has completed sale of commercial assets worth Rs 7,467 crore to global investment firm Blackstone in the first round of divestment. In November last year, the Bengaluru-based firm...

Anna Varsity pulled up for giving reservation to EWS

The Anna University was pulled up by the Madras High Court on Wednesday for allegedly providing 10 per cent reservation, within the 49.5 per cent reservation, to candidates belonging to economically weaker sections EWS in admission to M Tec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021