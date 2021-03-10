Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in J-K's Anantnag

Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in J-K's AnantnagPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-03-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 20:29 IST
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces on Wednesday in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said here.
Security personnel launched a cordon and search operation at Kandipora in Bijbehara area of Anantnag following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.
There are no reports of any casualties so far on either side, the official said.
