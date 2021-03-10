Left Menu

C'garh: 3 labourers killed as tractor-trolley falls into pond

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 10-03-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 20:32 IST
Three labourers were killed when a tractor-trolley on which they were travelling overturned and fell into a pond in Chhattisgarhs Janjgir-Champa district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place this morning near Ghujiabod village under Hasaud police station area, located around 170 km away from capital Raipur, when the victims were heading towards a nearby river for sand mining, he said.

The driver apparentlylost control over the steering and the vehicle overturned and fell into the roadside pond, leaving three occupants of the trolley dead, he said.

The driver and a 15-year-old boy, who was sitting beside him, jumped from the vehicle and escaped unhurt, he said.

Locals fished out the bodies from the pond and informed the police, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Kishan Chauhan (20), Lakhan Lahre (25) and Sahasram Ogre (30), natives of Jaijaipur area, and their bodies have been sent for post mortem, he said.

Effortsare on to trace the driver who fled from the spot after the mishap, he added.

