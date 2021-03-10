Left Menu

PIL for CBI probe on plaint against ex-DGP

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-03-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 20:39 IST
PIL for CBI probe on plaint against ex-DGP

Chennai, Mar 10 (PT) A public interest litigation (PIL) petition to transfer the investigation into the case relating to the alleged sexual harassment of a woman IPS officer by a former Special DGP, to the CBI, has been filed in the Madras High Court.

The case is being probed by the CB-CID wing of the state police.

When the PIL from K Rajendran, a retired Additional SP in Anna Nagar, came up on Wednesday, the accused complained to the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthil Kumar Ramamurthy that despite the court's earlier restraint order, debates on the issue tarnishing his image, are going on at various levels.

Since a higher official in the cadre of DGP was involved in the case, the investigation by the State CB-CID would not go in the right direction, the petitioner alleged.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing after four weeks.

Earlier, the judges were told by the prosecution counsel that about 50 people were questioned in connection with the woman IPS officer's complaint.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata injured after being 'manhandled' during poll campaign

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Wednesday that she was attacked by four-five men who manhandled her during the election campaign in Nandigram, because of which she was injured in the left leg.The incident happened arou...

Indore: Bajrang Dal workers suspect man of luring woman for

Bajrang Dal workers on Wednesday created ruckus at a tourist spot in Madhya Pradeshs Indore over the suspicion that a man was luring a woman for religious conversion, police said.On being alerted, police reached the spot and brought the sit...

Prestige group completes sale of commercial assets worth Rs 7,467 cr to Blackstone

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd on Tuesday said it has completed sale of commercial assets worth Rs 7,467 crore to global investment firm Blackstone in the first round of divestment. In November last year, the Bengaluru-based firm...

Anna Varsity pulled up for giving reservation to EWS

The Anna University was pulled up by the Madras High Court on Wednesday for allegedly providing 10 per cent reservation, within the 49.5 per cent reservation, to candidates belonging to economically weaker sections EWS in admission to M Tec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021