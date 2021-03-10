PIL for CBI probe on plaint against ex-DGP

Chennai, Mar 10 (PT) A public interest litigation (PIL) petition to transfer the investigation into the case relating to the alleged sexual harassment of a woman IPS officer by a former Special DGP, to the CBI, has been filed in the Madras High Court.

The case is being probed by the CB-CID wing of the state police.

When the PIL from K Rajendran, a retired Additional SP in Anna Nagar, came up on Wednesday, the accused complained to the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthil Kumar Ramamurthy that despite the court's earlier restraint order, debates on the issue tarnishing his image, are going on at various levels.

Since a higher official in the cadre of DGP was involved in the case, the investigation by the State CB-CID would not go in the right direction, the petitioner alleged.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing after four weeks.

Earlier, the judges were told by the prosecution counsel that about 50 people were questioned in connection with the woman IPS officer's complaint.

