Left Menu

Serving UK police officer arrested for murder over missing woman

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-03-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 20:41 IST
Serving UK police officer arrested for murder over missing woman

A serving British police officer detained over the disappearance of a 33-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder, police said on Wednesday.

The man, who is in his 40s, was arrested on Tuesday evening on suspicion of kidnap and was on Wednesday further arrested on suspicion of murder and a separate allegation of indecent exposure.

Sarah Everard was last seen a week ago when she walked home from a friend's house in south London.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hamas official: Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar re-elected

A Hamas official says Yehiyeh Sinwar has been re-elected as the groups top official in its Gaza Strip stronghold.Sinwar, who is close to the groups hardline militant wing, fended off a challenge by Nizar Awadallah, one of its founders.Wedne...

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal flags off 3000 HP Cape Gauge locomotive for export to Mozambique

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday flagged off a 3000 HP Cape Gauge locomotive indigenously developed by the Banaras Locomotive Works to be exported to Mozambique.The export of locomotives to Mozambique shall boost the Indo-African ...

Farmers' protest: Kisan yatras to be held in Bihar from Thursday

Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Wednesday said that Kisan yatras will be held in Bihar from Thursday. The yatra will conclude on March 18 on Kisan Kranti Diwas at Bihars Vidhan Sabha in Patna. Kisan yatras will be taken out in Bihar from March 11 ...

Mamata injured after being 'manhandled' during poll campaign

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Wednesday that she was attacked by four-five men who manhandled her during the election campaign in Nandigram, because of which she was injured in the left leg.The incident happened arou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021