Maha: Man commits suicide in Nagpur city

A 45-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his home in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Wednesday.

Ravi Baburao Armarkar allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling of his home in Rana Pratap Nagar on Tuesday night, an official said.

The victim worked as an electrician and was living with his 15-year-old son and elderly mother, he said.

Armarkar had been depressed since his wife left him a year ago and had become a habitual drinker, the official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered in this regard, he added.

