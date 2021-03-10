Left Menu

Norway's parliament hit by new hack attack

"We know that data has been extracted but we do not yet have a complete overview of the situation," parliament's administrative chief Marianne Andreassen said. The previous attack, made public in September, was launched by Russia, Norwegian foreign minister Ine Eriksen Soereide said the following month, an accusation Moscow denies.

Hackers have infiltrated the Norwegian Parliament and extracted data, officials said on Wednesday, just six months after a previous cyber attack was made public.

The attack by unknown hackers was linked to a "vulnerability" in Microsoft's Exchange software, the parliament said, adding that this was an "international problem". "We know that data has been extracted but we do not yet have a complete overview of the situation," parliament's administrative chief Marianne Andreassen said.

The previous attack, made public in September, was launched by Russia, Norwegian foreign minister Ine Eriksen Soereide said the following month, an accusation Moscow denies. There was no evidence at this stage that the two attacks were linked, parliament said.

Microsoft did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

