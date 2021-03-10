Left Menu

Maha: Two held with ganja worth over Rs 2 lakh in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-03-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 20:59 IST
Two men hailing from Telangana were arrested for allegedly smuggling ganja worth over Rs 2 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the city police laid a trap near Castle Mills bus stop and nabbed the two accused on Tuesday, senior inspector Nitin Thackeray of Crime Unit I said.

The police seized 11.950 kg of ganja valued at Rs 2.40 lakh from the accused Anil Tappanil (28) and Subash Gurugulla (43), both natives of Telangana, he said.

The duo has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic substances (NDPS) Act and further probe is underway to find out the source of the narcotic and to whom it was being delivered, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

