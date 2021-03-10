Thiagarajan to chair CII's Western chapter

B Thiagarajan, the managing director of air-conditioning major Blue Star, was on Wednesday elected as the chairman of the western chapter of the industry lobby CII for FY22.

The chamber also said Sunil Chordia, the chairman of the Rajratan Group which is the largest tyre bead wire manufacturer in the country and the second largest in Asia, was elected as the deputy chairman of the chapter.

They were elected at the first meeting of the reconstituted western regional council meeting held here on Wednesday.

The council meeting was chaired by the CII national president Uday Kotak, who said the global leadership of a nation will be determined not just by military power but also by technological and economic power.

He also stressed on the need to channelise domestic savings into risk capital like PE or VC funds.

