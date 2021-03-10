Left Menu

PM, Saudi Crown Prince review ties; Modi expresses wish to expand bilateral trade

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 21:03 IST
PM, Saudi Crown Prince review ties; Modi expresses wish to expand bilateral trade
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@MbSofKSA)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke over phone on Wednesday during which the PM expressed his desire to further expand bilateral trade and investment, and highlighted the opportunities that the Indian economy offers to Saudi investors.

Both leaders reviewed the functioning of the bilateral Strategic Partnership Council established in 2019 and expressed satisfaction over the steady growth in the India-Saudi partnership, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

During the call, the prime minister expressed his desire to further expand trade and investment between the two countries and highlighted the opportunities that the Indian economy offers to Saudi investors, it said.

The leaders agreed to continue supporting each other's efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic in the spirit of the special friendship and people-to-people links between India and Saudi Arabia.

They also reviewed regional and international developments of mutual interest, the PMO said.

The prime minister reiterated his invitation to the Crown Prince to visit India at an early date, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France reports more than 30,000 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours

French health authorities reported 30,303 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Wednesday, sharply up from Tuesdays 23,302 and last Wednesdays 26,788, figures that show the disease is still spreading at a relatively high rate...

Yellen signals intention to deepen cooperation with Indonesia - Treasury

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen conveyed her intention to deepen regional and multilateral cooperation with Indonesia during a call with the countrys finance minister earlier this week, the U.S. Treasury Department said.In her call wit...

South Africa's $2.5 billion Lesotho water project delayed to 2027

South Africas long-delayed 37 billion rand 2.46 billion Lesotho Highlands Water Project LHWP - facing funding pressures, COVID-19 delays and protests in the tiny mountain kingdom - will begin water delivery in 2027. Responding to questions ...

Polls: Kerala Congress (M) announces candidates for 12 seats

Kottayam Kerala Mar 10 PTI The Kerala Congress M, a new ally of the ruling CPIM-led LDF, on Wednesday announced candidates who would contest the April 6 Assembly polls from 12 seats.Party chairman Jose K Mani, however, has not announced the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021