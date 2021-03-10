Left Menu

World powers ignoring N. Korea crimes against humanity amid nuclear programme focus -U.N. expert

World powers bear responsibility for ignoring crimes against humanity that may still be perpetrated by authorities in North Korea amid a focus on its nuclear programme, a U.N. human rights investigator said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 21:13 IST
World powers ignoring N. Korea crimes against humanity amid nuclear programme focus -U.N. expert

World powers bear responsibility for ignoring crimes against humanity that may still be perpetrated by authorities in North Korea amid a focus on its nuclear programme, a U.N. human rights investigator said on Wednesday. Tomas Ojea-Quintana urged the U.N. Security Council to refer grave violations in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to the International Criminal Court for prosecution.

He voiced concern at reports of severe punishments imposed for breaking COVID-19 lockdown measures, including alleged orders to "shoot on sight" anyone trying to cross the border. "Crimes against humanity may be ongoing," Ojea-Quintana told the U.N. Human Rights Council.

He had received information confirming the findings of a landmark 2014 U.N. Commission of Inquiry on extermination, murder, enslavement, torture, rape, forced abortion, sexual violence, political persecution and "the inhumane act of knowingly causing prolonged starvation" in the isolated country. "The urgency to stop violations of such a scale, gravity and nature cannot take a back seat to national interests or geopolitical interests," Ojea-Quintana told the Geneva forum.

This was not justifiable under the U.N. Charter, he said, adding: "I believe that the Security Council bears responsibility for its inaction against the continuation of crimes against humanity in the DPR Korea." Ojea-Quintana presented his latest report, issued last week, which said that drastic measures taken by North Korea to contain the novel coronavirus have exacerbated abuses and economic hardship for its citizens, including reports of starvation.

"We are concerned about increasing reports of starvation, imprisonment and summary executions," U.S. charge d'affaires Mark Cassayre told the council. Australia's deputy ambassador, Jeffrey Roach, said that North Korea's top priority should be improving the lives of its citizens. "Instead, the regime’s focus remains on developing weapons of mass destruction and the vehicles for delivering them," he said.

North Korea's mission to the U.N. in Geneva did not respond to Reuters' queries for comment. Pyongyang does not recognise the U.N. investigator's mandate and boycotted Wednesday's debate. It has previously rejected U.N. allegations of crimes against humanity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France reports more than 30,000 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours

French health authorities reported 30,303 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Wednesday, sharply up from Tuesdays 23,302 and last Wednesdays 26,788, figures that show the disease is still spreading at a relatively high rate...

Yellen signals intention to deepen cooperation with Indonesia - Treasury

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen conveyed her intention to deepen regional and multilateral cooperation with Indonesia during a call with the countrys finance minister earlier this week, the U.S. Treasury Department said.In her call wit...

South Africa's $2.5 billion Lesotho water project delayed to 2027

South Africas long-delayed 37 billion rand 2.46 billion Lesotho Highlands Water Project LHWP - facing funding pressures, COVID-19 delays and protests in the tiny mountain kingdom - will begin water delivery in 2027. Responding to questions ...

Polls: Kerala Congress (M) announces candidates for 12 seats

Kottayam Kerala Mar 10 PTI The Kerala Congress M, a new ally of the ruling CPIM-led LDF, on Wednesday announced candidates who would contest the April 6 Assembly polls from 12 seats.Party chairman Jose K Mani, however, has not announced the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021