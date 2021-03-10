Govt official caught taking bribe of Rs 10,000 in MP

Left Menu

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 10-03-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 21:13 IST
A chief executive officer (CEO) of Janpad Panchayat in Chawarpatha of Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district was caught while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a contractor on Wednesday, an official said.

Ravindra Gupta (59) was caught red-handed at his office while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 for releasing a bill of Rs 1.51 lakh for work done by a contractor, Lokayukta deputy superintendent of police (Jabalpur) Dileep Kumar said.

The accused had allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 from the contractor to release the bill for the work of installing CCTV cameras at Barman Ghat, the official said.

The contractor lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta, following which a trap was laid and the accused was caught, he added.

