Hamas official: Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar re-elected

A Hamas official says Yehiyeh Sinwar has been re-elected as the group's top official in its Gaza Strip stronghold.

Sinwar, who is close to the group's hardline militant wing, fended off a challenge by Nizar Awadallah, one of its founders.

Wednesday's victory was confirmed by Bassem Naim, a senior Hamas figure.

