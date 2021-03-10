Hamas official: Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar re-elected

Hamas official: Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar re-electedPTI | Gazacity | Updated: 10-03-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 21:16 IST
A Hamas official says Yehiyeh Sinwar has been re-elected as the group's top official in its Gaza Strip stronghold.
Sinwar, who is close to the group's hardline militant wing, fended off a challenge by Nizar Awadallah, one of its founders.
Wednesday's victory was confirmed by Bassem Naim, a senior Hamas figure.
