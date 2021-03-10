Left Menu

Lula blasts "imbecile" Bolsonaro for mishandling pandemic, economy

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 21:17 IST
Lula blasts "imbecile" Bolsonaro for mishandling pandemic, economy

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva blasted the government on Wednesday for bungling the pandemic and economy, calling President Jair Bolsonaro an "imbecile" in his first speech after his graft convictions were overturned.

A Brazilian Supreme Court judge on Monday annulled sentences against the former president, clearing the way for him to run against Bolsonaro in next year's presidential election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha lifts stay on snapping of defaulters' power connection

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday lifted the stay on snapping of electricity connections for non-payment of dues.The stay was announced by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on March 2 in the Assembly.Making a statement in both houses o...

France reports more than 30,000 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours

French health authorities reported 30,303 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Wednesday, sharply up from Tuesdays 23,302 and last Wednesdays 26,788, figures that show the disease is still spreading at a relatively high rate...

Yellen signals intention to deepen cooperation with Indonesia - Treasury

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen conveyed her intention to deepen regional and multilateral cooperation with Indonesia during a call with the countrys finance minister earlier this week, the U.S. Treasury Department said.In her call wit...

South Africa's $2.5 billion Lesotho water project delayed to 2027

South Africas long-delayed 37 billion rand 2.46 billion Lesotho Highlands Water Project LHWP - facing funding pressures, COVID-19 delays and protests in the tiny mountain kingdom - will begin water delivery in 2027. Responding to questions ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021