Left Menu

Union Minister Anurag Thakur promoted as Captain in Territorial Army

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday became the first serving MP to be appointed as Captain in the Territorial Army.The four-time BJP MP from Himachal Pradeshs Hamirpur was commissioned into the Territorial Army as a Lieutenant by then Chief of Army Staff COAS General Dalbir S Suhag TA in July 2016, according to a statement.Thakur was promoted as Captain in the 124 Sikh regiment, it said.I am extremely honoured to have been promoted to the rank of Captain.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 21:20 IST
Union Minister Anurag Thakur promoted as Captain in Territorial Army

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday became the first serving MP to be appointed as Captain in the Territorial Army.

The four-time BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur was commissioned into the Territorial Army as a Lieutenant by then Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Dalbir S Suhag TA in July 2016, according to a statement.

Thakur was promoted as Captain in the 124 Sikh regiment, it said.

''I am extremely honoured to have been promoted to the rank of Captain. I would like to reaffirm my commitment for serving the people and the call of duty towards mother India,'' the minister said.

He said his grandfather and great-grandfather had served in the Army.

''I come from Devbhoomi Himachal which has a long tradition of (its people) serving in the armed forces. I am glad I could carry on the mantle of my ancestors. It's a privilege to wear the uniform,'' he said.

Thakur said it is an honour for him to serve the society as a parliamentarian and he will always be ready to serve his country on the call of duty from his regiment in the Territorial Army.

Thakur joined the Army after clearing the SSB exam and a personal interview conducted in Chandigarh. He underwent over two weeks of pre-qualification training held in Bhopal. Later on Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented Thakur on Twitter about his promotion.

''Congratulations Captain Anurag Thakur on your promotion. Jai Hind!'' Singh said.

The Territorial Army, the second line of defence in the hierarchy, comprises volunteers who are imparted military training for about a month in a year. The Territorial Army can be pressed into national service in case of any emergency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha lifts stay on snapping of defaulters' power connection

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday lifted the stay on snapping of electricity connections for non-payment of dues.The stay was announced by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on March 2 in the Assembly.Making a statement in both houses o...

France reports more than 30,000 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours

French health authorities reported 30,303 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Wednesday, sharply up from Tuesdays 23,302 and last Wednesdays 26,788, figures that show the disease is still spreading at a relatively high rate...

Yellen signals intention to deepen cooperation with Indonesia - Treasury

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen conveyed her intention to deepen regional and multilateral cooperation with Indonesia during a call with the countrys finance minister earlier this week, the U.S. Treasury Department said.In her call wit...

South Africa's $2.5 billion Lesotho water project delayed to 2027

South Africas long-delayed 37 billion rand 2.46 billion Lesotho Highlands Water Project LHWP - facing funding pressures, COVID-19 delays and protests in the tiny mountain kingdom - will begin water delivery in 2027. Responding to questions ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021