U.N. investigators decry deadly police operations in Venezuela
United Nations human rights experts said on Wednesday they were looking into 200 killings alleged to have been committed by Venezuelan police forces this year amid concerns about possible summary executions. Marta Valinas, head of a U.N. fact-finding mission, said the toll included people killed in a police operation in La Vega, Caracas in early January.Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 10-03-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 21:25 IST
United Nations human rights experts said on Wednesday they were looking into 200 killings alleged to have been committed by Venezuelan police forces this year amid concerns about possible summary executions.
Marta Valinas, head of a U.N. fact-finding mission, said the toll included people killed in a police operation in La Vega, Caracas in early January. "Our preliminary investigations indicate that at least some of those killed were victims of extrajudicial executions," she told the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva.
Venezuela's delegation swiftly dismissed the allegations without addressing them specifically. "Once again the fact-finding mission presents politicised information with no balance and fairness," it told the Geneva forum.
